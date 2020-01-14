Vietnam says aims to launch commercial 5G services this year

HANOI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Vietnam aims to launch commercial 5G mobile services this year, the Ministry of Information and Communications said on its website.

The government last year awarded its first trial 5G licence to Viettel, the country's largest telecommunication company.

In June, Vingroup JSC VIC.HM, Vietnam's biggest-listed firm by market value, signed a deal with Qualcomm QCOM.O and a unit of Japan's Fujitsu Ltd 6702.T to produce 5G smartphones in the country.

