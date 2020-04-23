US Markets

Vietnam says accusations it hacked China for virus information 'baseless'

Contributor
Khanh Vu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PAWEL KOPCZYNSKI

A report which said Vietnamese government-linked hackers had attempted to break into Chinese state organisations at the centre of Beijing's effort to contain the coronavirus outbreak is "baseless", Vietnam's foreign ministry said on Thursday.

HANOI, April 23 (Reuters) - A report which said Vietnamese government-linked hackers had attempted to break into Chinese state organisations at the centre of Beijing's effort to contain the coronavirus outbreak is "baseless", Vietnam's foreign ministry said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, U.S. cybersecurity firm FireEye said the hackers had tried to compromise the personal and professional email accounts of staff at China's Ministry of Emergency Management and the government of Wuhan, the Chinese city at the centre of the pandemic.

"The accusation is baseless," foreign ministry spokesman Ngo Toan Thang told a regular news conference. "Vietnam forbids all cyber attacks, which should be denounced and strictly dealt with by law".

Vietnam is willing to cooperate with international partners to combat cyber attacks, Thang added.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu Writing by James Pearson; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((james.pearson@reuters.com; +84-24-3825-9623;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular