Vietnam, S.Korea sign cooperation deals including on minerals

June 23, 2023 — 12:13 am EDT

Written by Khanh Vu for Reuters ->

HANOI, June 23 (Reuters) - The leaders of Vietnam and South Korea on Friday signed multiple cooperation deals, including setting up a centre for rare minerals supply.

Other agreements included a deal between the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security and the South Korean Coast Guard, and between the two countries' customs departments to share data.

