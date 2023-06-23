Vietnam, S.Korea sign cooperation deals including on minerals

HANOI, June 23 (Reuters) - The leaders of Vietnam and South Korea on Friday signed multiple cooperation deals, including setting up a centre for rare minerals supply.

Other agreements included a deal between the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security and the South Korean Coast Guard, and between the two countries' customs departments to share data.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor Editing by Ed Davies)

