Vietnam rice exports to Jan. 15 down 14.2% y/y at 194,000 T

HANOI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam exported 194,000 metric tonnes of rice in the first two weeks of January, down 14.2% from a year earlier, government data released on Monday showed.

Rice export revenue in the Jan. 1 -Jan. 15 period rose 17.3% to $135 million, the General Statistics Office said in a report.

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)

