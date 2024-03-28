News & Insights

Vietnam reports Q1 GDP growth of 5.66%

Credit: REUTERS/KHAM

March 28, 2024 — 10:14 pm EDT

Written by Khanh Vu for Reuters ->

Adds details

HANOI, March 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's gross domestic product grew 5.66% from a year earlier, led by manufacturing and services, government data released on Friday showed.

Growth in the January-March quarter for the manufacturing and exports-led economy was faster than the expansion of 3.41% in the same period last year, but slower than the 6.72% growth in the fourth quarter.

The manufacturing and construction sector grew 6.28%, while the services sector expanded 6.12% from a year earlier, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said in a report.

Goods exports in the quarter grew 17% from a year earlier, while industrial production rose 21.7%, the GSO said.

Consumer prices in March rose 3.97% from a year earlier, it said, adding that retail sales in the January-March period rose 8.2%.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Martin Petty)

((khanh.vu@thomsonreuters.com; +84 24 38259623;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.