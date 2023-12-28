News & Insights

Vietnam reports 2023 GDP growth of 5.05%

Credit: REUTERS/KHAM

December 28, 2023 — 09:10 pm EST

Written by Khanh Vu for Reuters ->

HANOI, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's gross domestic product grew 5.05% this year, government data released on Friday showed.

This year's growth is slower than a government target of 6.5% and last year's economic expansion of 8.02%.

Exports in 2023 fell 4.4% from last year, the government's General Statistics Office (GSO) said in a report.

The country's industrial production index in 2023 rose 1.5% while average consumer prices rose 3.25%, the GSO said.

