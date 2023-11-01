News & Insights

Vietnam raises 3.85 trillion dong ($156.6 million) in govt bond auction

November 01, 2023 — 02:56 am EDT

Written by Khanh Vu and Francesco Guarascio for Reuters ->

Adds context, new auction plan

HANOI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Vietnam's government on Wednesday raised 3.85 trillion dong ($156.63 million) selling bonds at an auction at the Hanoi Stock Exchange, the bourse said in a filing.

The State Treasury sold 350 billion dong worth of 5-year bonds at the auction for a yield of 1.64%, the exchange said. It also sold 2 trillion dong of 10-year bonds and 1.5 trillion dong of 15-year bonds at yields of 2.45% and 2.68%, respectively.

Last week, Vietnam raised 6.45 trillion dong selling government bonds and government-guaranteed bonds with annual coupons ranging from 1.62% to 2.65% depending on the maturities.

State-run Vietnam Bank for Social Policies will auction 1.5 trillion of government-guaranteed bonds on Friday at the Hanoi Stock Exchange, the bourse said.

Separately, there were 17 corporate bond issuances in October with total value of 18.3 trillion dong ($745.11 million), according to data as of Oct. 27 compiled by the Vietnam Bond Market Association (VBMA).

On Tuesday, Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Bank confirmed its plan to raise 8 trillion dong selling bonds in a private placement later this year.

($1 = 24,580.0000 dong)

