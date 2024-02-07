News & Insights

Vietnam raises $314 mln in govt bond auction - bourse filing

February 07, 2024 — 12:09 am EST

Written by Khanh Vu for Reuters ->

HANOI, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Vietnam raised 7.67 trillion dong ($314 million) out of 8 trillion dong worth of government bonds offered at an auction on Wednesday, up from the $122.9 million raised last week, the Hanoi Stock Exchange said.

The State Treasury sold 2 trillion dong of 5-year bonds offered with a coupon of 1.4%, and 3 trillion dong of 10-year bonds with a 2.29% coupon.

It also sold 2.5 trillion dong of 15-year bonds on a 2.49% coupon and 170 billion dong of 20-year bonds with a 2.65% coupon.

