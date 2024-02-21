Vietnam raises $306 mln in government bond auction - bourse filing

HANOI, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Vietnam raised 7.5 trillion dong ($306 million) out of 8 trillion dong worth of government bonds offered at an auction on Wednesday, the Hanoi Stock Exchange said.

The State Treasury sold 2 trillion dong of 5-year bonds with a coupon of 1.41%, and 3 trillion dong of 10-year bonds with a 2.30% coupon. It also sold 2.5 trillion dong of 15-year bonds on a 2.50% coupon, but failed to sell any of the 500 billion dong of 30-year bonds offered.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Martin Petty)

((khanh.vu@thomsonreuters.com; +84 24 38259623;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.