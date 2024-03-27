News & Insights

Vietnam raises $301 mln in government bond auction

March 27, 2024 — 01:06 am EDT

Written by Khanh Vu for Reuters ->

HANOI, March 27 (Reuters) - Vietnam raised 7.46 trillion dong ($301 million) from 13 trillion dong of government bonds offered at an auction on Wednesday, the Hanoi Stock Exchange said.

The figure was up from the $246 million raised last week. The State Treasury sold 400 billion dong of 7-year bonds with a coupon of 2.02%, 3.5 trillion dong of 10-year bonds with a 2.42% coupon and 3.56 trillion dong of 15-year bonds with a 2.62% coupon.

It failed to sell any of the 1 trillion dong in 5-year bonds or 500 billion dong of 20-year bonds offered.

