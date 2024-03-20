Vietnam raises $246 mln in bond auction - bourse filing

HANOI, March 20 (Reuters) - Vietnam raised 6.1 trillion dong ($246 million) from 13.5 trillion dong of government bonds offered at an auction at the Hanoi Stock Exchange, the bourse said.

The figure was down from $446 million raised last week. The State Treasury sold 3.1 trillion dong of 10-year bonds offered with a coupon of 2.39% and 3 trillion dong of 15-year with a 2.59% coupon.

It failed to sell any of the 3 trillion dong in 5-year bonds and 500 billion dong of 30-year bonds offered.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Martin Petty)

