Vietnam raises $246 mln in bond auction - bourse filing

Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

March 20, 2024 — 05:38 am EDT

Written by Khanh Vu for Reuters ->

HANOI, March 20 (Reuters) - Vietnam raised 6.1 trillion dong ($246 million) from 13.5 trillion dong of government bonds offered at an auction at the Hanoi Stock Exchange, the bourse said.

The figure was down from $446 million raised last week. The State Treasury sold 3.1 trillion dong of 10-year bonds offered with a coupon of 2.39% and 3 trillion dong of 15-year with a 2.59% coupon.

It failed to sell any of the 3 trillion dong in 5-year bonds and 500 billion dong of 30-year bonds offered.

