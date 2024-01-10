News & Insights

Vietnam raises $184.5 mln in govt bond auction - bourse filing

Credit: REUTERS/Nguyen Huy Kham

January 10, 2024 — 02:38 am EST

Written by Khanh Vu for Reuters ->

HANOI, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Vietnam raised 4.5 trillion dong ($184.5 million) on Wednesday selling government bonds at an auction on the Hanoi Stock Exchange, after failing to sell any last week, the bourse said.

The State Treasury sold 500 billion dong worth of 5-year bonds with a coupon of 1.5%, 2 trillion dong worth of 10-year bonds with a 2.15% coupon and 2 trillion dong of 15-year bonds with a 2.35% coupon. There were no takers for its offer of 500 billion dong of 30-year bonds.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((khanh.vu@thomsonreuters.com; +84 24 38259623;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.