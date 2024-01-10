Vietnam raises $184.5 mln in govt bond auction - bourse filing

HANOI, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Vietnam raised 4.5 trillion dong ($184.5 million) on Wednesday selling government bonds at an auction on the Hanoi Stock Exchange, after failing to sell any last week, the bourse said.

The State Treasury sold 500 billion dong worth of 5-year bonds with a coupon of 1.5%, 2 trillion dong worth of 10-year bonds with a 2.15% coupon and 2 trillion dong of 15-year bonds with a 2.35% coupon. There were no takers for its offer of 500 billion dong of 30-year bonds.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

