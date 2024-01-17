Vietnam raises $132.61 mln in govt bond auction

Corrects paragraph 4 to make clear the association is referring to issuance of corporate bonds

HANOI, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Vietnam raised 3.253 trillion dong ($132.61 million) selling government bonds at an auction on Wednesday, down from last week's $184.5 million, the Hanoi Stock Exchange said in a filing.

The State Treasury sold all 1 trillion dong worth of 5-year bonds it offered with a coupon of 1.39%, and 786 billion dong worth of 10-year bonds with a 2.2% coupon.

It also sold 967 billion dong of 15-year bonds with a 2.4% coupon, and 500 billion dong of 30-year bonds with a 2.85% coupon.

According to the Vietnam Bond Association, during the first half of this month there was no issuance of corporate bonds.

The agency estimated the total value of corporate bonds about to mature in the remainder of 2024 at 276.7 trillion dong ($11.28 billion).

It said 41% of that belonged to the real estate sector, followed by the banking sector with 20% of the total value.

($1 = 24,530.0000 dong)

