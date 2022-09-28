Vietnam Q3 GDP grows 13.67% y/y vs 7.83% expansion in Q2 - stats office

HANOI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's gross domestic product in the third quarter grew 13.67% from a year earlier, the fastest pace in decades, thanks to robust manufacturing and exports and a low base effect, government data released on Thursday showed.

The industrial and construction sector in the July-September period grew 12.91% from a year earlier, the General Statistics Office said in a report. The services sector expanded 18.86%, while the agricultural sector grew by 3.24%.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu Editing by Ed Davies)

((khanh.vu@thomsonreuters.com; +84 24 38259623;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.