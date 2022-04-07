Commodities

Vietnam Q1 rice exports up 26.3% y/y at 1.5 mln tonnes -customs

Khanh Vu Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/KHAM

Vietnam exported 1.5 million tonnes of rice valued at $731 million in the first quarter this year, up 26.3% in terms of volume and up 12.9% in terms of value from a year earlier, government data released on Thursday showed.

Rice exports in March rose 13.3% from February to 531,389 tonnes, valued at $263 million, the Customs Department said in a report.

