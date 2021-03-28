Vietnam Q1 GDP grew 4.48% y/y, up from Q1 2020 growth

HANOI, March 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's gross domestic product grew 4.48% in the first quarter of 2021 from the same period a year earlier, government data released on Monday showed.

The expansion of GDP compared with 3.8% growth in the first quarter of 2020 and 4.48% in the fourth quarter.

The industrial and construction sector in the January-March period grew 6.3% from a year earlier, the General Statistics Office said in a statement.

The services sector rose 3.34% and the agricultural sector expanded 3.16%, it said.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu Editing by Ed Davies)

