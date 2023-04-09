Vietnam Q1 crude oil imports up 55% y/y, coal up 35% - customs dept

Credit: REUTERS/Nguyen Huy Kham

April 09, 2023 — 11:47 pm EDT

Written by Khanh Vu for Reuters ->

HANOI, April 10 (Reuters) - Vietnam's crude oil imports in the first quarter of 2023 rose 55% from a year earlier to 2.7 million tonnes, government customs data released on Monday showed.

The country's coal imports in the January-March period rose 35% to 8.6 million tonnes, the Customs Department said in a report.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu Editing by Ed Davies)

((khanh.vu@thomsonreuters.com; +84 24 38259623;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.