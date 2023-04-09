Vietnam Q1 crude oil imports up 55% y/y, coal up 35% - customs dept

HANOI, April 10 (Reuters) - Vietnam's crude oil imports in the first quarter of 2023 rose 55% from a year earlier to 2.7 million tonnes, government customs data released on Monday showed.

The country's coal imports in the January-March period rose 35% to 8.6 million tonnes, the Customs Department said in a report.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu Editing by Ed Davies)

((khanh.vu@thomsonreuters.com; +84 24 38259623;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.