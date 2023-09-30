News & Insights

Vietnam probes wind towers imported from China, weighs anti-dumping tax

Credit: REUTERS/KHAM

September 30, 2023 — 12:54 am EDT

Written by Phuong Nguyen for Reuters ->

HANOI, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Vietnam's industry ministry has launched an investigation that could lead to anti-dumping duties on wind towers originally from China, following a complaint by domestic producers, the government said on Saturday.

Producers in Vietnam have claimed that dumping of Chinese-origin towers has caused "significant damage" to them, the government said in a statement, without elaborating.

"In case of necessity, based on preliminary investigation results, the trade ministry can apply temporary anti-dumping measures to prevent dumping activities that hurt domestic manufacturing," the statement added.

The government gave no timeline for completing the investigation.

Neither Vietnamese customs nor the statistics office provide data on wind tower imports.

According to the trade ministry, local producers were proposing an anti-dumping tax rate of 97%.

Wind towers imported to Vietnam currently enjoy a most-favored nation (MFN) tariff of 3%.

Vietnam is looking to boost wind energy as it begins the transition to becoming carbon-neutral by mid-century, aiming for wind, most of it onshore, to account for 18.5% of the total power mix by 2030.

The Chinese embassy in Hanoi did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside of business hours.

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Sonali Paul)

((Phuong.Nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; +84-24-3852-9623))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.