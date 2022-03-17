Vietnam power plants facing coal shortage - government

HANOI, March 17 (Reuters) - Coal-fired power plants are facing a shortage of coal due to the impacts of COVID-19 on local miners and high global prices, the government said on Thursday.

Power plants operated by the state utility EVN in February received only 69% of coal agreed in contracts with state-run coal producers Vinacomin and Dong Bac, the government said in a statement.

