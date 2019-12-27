Vietnam posts GDP growth above 7% for second year running

Vietnam's economic growth slowed to 7.02% this year, bettering a government target of 6.8% and just a touch below the decade-high growth rate of 7.08% posted in 2018, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said on Friday.

The processing and manufacturing industry grew 8.9% and continued to be the main growth driver for the economy, while the services sector rose 7.3% and the agricultural sector was up 2.01%, the GSO said in a statement. Exports and foreign investment were robust, it added.

"Growth in 2019 showed many positive results but there are still many challenges ahead, given the background of the ongoing China-U.S. trade war."

GDP in the fourth quarter rose 6.97% from a year earlier, it said. The statistics office revised up its GDP in the third quarter to 7.48% from 7.31%.

The Southeast Asian country targets an economic growth of 6.8% for next year.

