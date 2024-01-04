Vietnam police arrest former deputy trade minister for alleged abuse of power

Adds details

HANOI, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Vietnamese police on Thursday arrested Hoang Quoc Vuong, a former deputy minister of industry and trade, for alleged abuse of power, the country's public security ministry said in a statement.

Police searched Vuong's home on Thursday and further investigation into his alleged wrongdoing is underway, the statement said.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu, Editing by Devjyot Ghoshal)

