Vietnam PM says 2023 economic growth seen below expectation

HANOI, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Vietnam expects gross domestic product growth of above 5% this year, missing an earlier government target, the country's prime minister told a parliament meeting on Monday.

The country's inflation is expected to be 3.5%-4.0% for the year, Pham Minh Chinh said.

Vietnam had earlier set a GDP growth target of 6.5% for this year, down from 8.02% last year. Weak global demand, however, has weighed on the country's exports.

Chinh said Vietnam has an open economy that is prone to external shocks, adding that high inflation, weak demand and political uncertainties in the world have hurt the country's exports.

"For the rest of this year, Vietnam will continue to prioritise growth," Chinh said, noting that the central bank has this year cut its policy rates four times.

He also said non-performing loans in the banking system are on the rise.

