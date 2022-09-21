Vietnam PM asks c.bank to consider raising policy rates

HANOI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on Thursday urged the country's central bank to consider raising its policy rates, following the recent rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Chinh also called on local banks to keep their lending rates "stable" to support the country's post-pandemic economic recovery, the government said in a statement.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

