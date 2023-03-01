Vietnam Parliament elects Vo Van Thuong as new state president

Adds quote, details

HANOI, March 2 (Reuters) - Vietnam's National Assembly elected on Thursday Communist Party veteran Vo Van Thuong as the country's new president, the chairman of the parliament Vuong Dinh Hue said.

In an extraordinary session, lawmakers confirmed Thuong after the ruling Communist Party picked him on Wednesday as president, a largely ceremonial role but one of the top four political positions in the Southeast Asian nation.

Thuong was elected with 98.38% of the votes, according to the Parliament's online portal.

"I will be absolutely loyal to the fatherland, the people and the constitution, striving to fulfill the tasks assigned by the party, the state and the people," Thuong said in a brief statement to parliament after his election, which was broadcast on Vietnam's state television.

Thuong, 52, is the youngest member of the party's Politburo, the country's top decision-making body, but is considered a veteran of the party having began his political career at university in Communist youth organisations.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio, Khanh Vu and Phuong Nguyen, Editing by Ed Davies)

((Francesco.Guarascio@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.