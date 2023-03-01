Vietnam Parliament elects Vo Van Thuong as new state president

HANOI, March 2 (Reuters) - Vietnam's National Assembly elected on Thursday Communist Party veteran Vo Van Thuong as the country's new president, the chairman of the parliament Vuong Dinh Hue said.

In an extraordinary session, lawmakers confirmed Thuong after the ruling Communist Party picked him on Wednesday as president, a largely ceremonial role but one of the top four political positions in the Southeast Asian nation.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio Editing by Ed Davies)

((Francesco.Guarascio@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.