Vietnam Parliament elects Vo Van Thuong as new state president

Credit: REUTERS/POOL New

March 01, 2023 — 10:01 pm EST

Written by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio for Reuters ->

HANOI, March 2 (Reuters) - Vietnam's National Assembly elected on Thursday Communist Party veteran Vo Van Thuong as the country's new president, the chairman of the parliament Vuong Dinh Hue said.

In an extraordinary session, lawmakers confirmed Thuong after the ruling Communist Party picked him on Wednesday as president, a largely ceremonial role but one of the top four political positions in the Southeast Asian nation.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio Editing by Ed Davies)

((Francesco.Guarascio@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.