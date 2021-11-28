Vietnam Nov exports up 18.5% y/y; trade surplus at $100 mln

Vietnam's exports in November likely rose 18.5% from a year earlier to $29.9 billion, government data showed on Monday.

Meanwhile, imports in November were estimated up 20.8% to $29.8 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $100 million for the month, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said in a statement.

For the first 11 months of 2021, exports likely rose 17.5% year-on-year to $299.67 billion and imports by 27.5% to $299.45 billion, translating into a trade surplus of $220 million.

Vietnam's industrial production index in November rose 5.6% from a year earlier, the GSO said, adding that consumer prices in the month rose 1.84% year on year.

