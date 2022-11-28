Vietnam Nov consumer prices up 4.56% y/y -statistics office

HANOI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's consumer prices in November rose 4.56% from a year earlier, fuelled by rising costs of educational services and construction materials, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said in a report on Tuesday.

For the first 11 months of 2022, average consumer prices rose 3.02% from a year earlier, the government data showed.

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen Editing by Ed Davies)

