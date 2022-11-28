Vietnam Nov consumer prices up 4.56% y/y -statistics office

Credit: REUTERS/© Nguyen Huy Kham / Reuters

November 28, 2022 — 09:00 pm EST

Written by Phuong Nguyen for Reuters ->

HANOI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's consumer prices in November rose 4.56% from a year earlier, fuelled by rising costs of educational services and construction materials, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said in a report on Tuesday.

For the first 11 months of 2022, average consumer prices rose 3.02% from a year earlier, the government data showed.

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen Editing by Ed Davies)

((phuong.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; +84-24-3852-9623;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.