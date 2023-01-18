Vietnam names Vo Thi Anh Xuan as acting president - state media

HANOI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Vietnam named Vo Thi Anh Xuan as its acting president on Wednesday, replacing Nguyen Xuan Phuc whose resignation was approved by the National Assembly on the same day, state media reported.

Xuan, 53, was elected as the vice president in 2021.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((khanh.vu@thomsonreuters.com; +84 24 38259623;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.