Vietnam names Vo Thi Anh Xuan as acting president - state media

January 18, 2023 — 05:42 am EST

HANOI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Vietnam named Vo Thi Anh Xuan as its acting president on Wednesday, replacing Nguyen Xuan Phuc whose resignation was approved by the National Assembly on the same day, state media reported.

Xuan, 53, was elected as the vice president in 2021.

