Vietnam, Mongolia sign agreement on rice trade

HANOI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Vietnam and Mongolia on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding on sustainable rice trade, Vietnam's Ministry of Industry and Trade said.
The deal was signed in Hanoi during a visit by Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, the ministry said in a statement.
(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Martin Petty)
