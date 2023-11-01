News & Insights

Vietnam, Mongolia sign agreement on rice trade

November 01, 2023 — 08:27 am EDT

Written by Khanh Vu for Reuters ->

HANOI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Vietnam and Mongolia on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding on sustainable rice trade, Vietnam's Ministry of Industry and Trade said.

The deal was signed in Hanoi during a visit by Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, the ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Martin Petty)

