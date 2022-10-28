Vietnam minister says country not facing fuel shortages

HANOI, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Vietnam is not facing fuel shortages, the country's minister of trade and industry said on Friday, seeking to calm concerns after some gas stations cut or limited fuel sales, citing financial difficulties.

"The domestic fuel market has been stable, without any shortage, while prices are comparatively lower than elsewhere in the region," Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien told parliament.

Dien said Vietnam's fuel stocks currently stood at three million cubic metres, sufficient to meet domestic demand until the end of November.

He said local refineries, which supply 70%-80% of the country's fuel needs, were operating at full capacity.

The recent move by some gas stations in southern cities to cut or limit sales was because of the fluctuation in the foreign exchange rate and because some fuel importers faced difficulties accessing credit from banks, he said.

The ministry said last week it had asked the State Bank of Vietnam, the country's central bank, to help local fuel traders get access to foreign currencies to pay for fuel imports.

The central bank did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on Friday.

Import demand for both 10ppm sulphur and 500ppm sulphur cargoes remained strong from Vietnam, with Petrolimex still seeking three November arrival parcels after buying end-October parcels two weeks earlier, two Singapore-based traders said on Friday.

"There should be some stocking up in expectations of seasonal peak demand coming from north Vietnam as the region enters the winter season," a Singapore-based distributor said.

At least one 35,000 tonnes cargo of 500ppm sulphur gasoil was bound for north Vietnam from South Korea for October, according to ship tracking data provided by Refinitiv.

Vietnam's largest refinery, Nghi Son, said on Tuesday it would run at full capacity in the fourth quarter to ensure stable supplies of petroleum products for the domestic market. The country's other refinery, Binh Son, said last week it was operating at 109% of designed capacity.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Additional reporting by Trixie Yap in Singapore Editing by Ed Davies)

