Vietnam May coffee exports down 1.4% m/m, rice down 19.9%

HANOI, June 10 (Reuters) - Vietnam's coffee exports in May were down 1.4% from April at 130,285 tonnes, while rice exports in the same period fell 19.9% against the preceding month, government customs data released on Thursday showed.

For the first five months of 2021, Vietnam exported 715,263 tonnes of coffee, down 12% from a year earlier, Vietnam Customs said in a statement.

Coffee export revenue in the January-May period fell 5.3% to around $1.3 billion, it said.

Meanwhile, Vietnam's rice exports in May were down 19.9% from the previous month at 626,750 tonnes, the statement said.

The country's rice exports in the first five months fell 15.4% year on year to 2.6 million tonnes, it said.

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen Editing by Ed Davies)

