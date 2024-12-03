Vietnam Manufacturing Signs New Transactions with Sanyang Group

Vietnam Manufacturing & Export Processing (Holdings) Ltd. (HK:0422) has released an update.

Vietnam Manufacturing & Export Processing (Holdings) Ltd. has signed new agreements for its Continuing Connected Transactions with the Sanyang Group, extending until December 2027. The transactions, which involve Sanyang as a controlling shareholder, require approval from Independent Shareholders at an upcoming EGM due to their significant financial impact. An Independent Board Committee and an Independent Financial Adviser have been appointed to ensure the fairness of these transactions.

