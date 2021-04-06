Vietnam lifts ban on transit by Boeing 737 MAX planes - state media

HANOI, April 6 (Reuters) - Vietnam has allowed Boeing 737 Max planes to transit in the country after they were suspended in 2019 over safety concerns, state media reported on Tuesday, citing the Ministry of Transport.

