Vietnam lifts ban on transit by Boeing 737 MAX planes - state media

Contributor
Khanh Vu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LINDSEY WASSON

HANOI, April 6 (Reuters) - Vietnam has allowed Boeing 737 Max planes to transit in the country after they were suspended in 2019 over safety concerns, state media reported on Tuesday, citing the Ministry of Transport.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Martin Petty)

