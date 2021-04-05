Vietnam lawmakers pick Pham Minh Chinh as new Prime Minister

HANOI, April 5 (Reuters) - Vietnam's National Assembly confirmed the nomination of Pham Minh Chinh, a 62-year-old career security official, as the Southeast Asian country's next prime minister at an official ceremony on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, outgoing Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc was confirmed as the new president, a predominantly ceremonial role.

