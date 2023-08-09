News & Insights

Vietnam July rice exports up 6.9% m/m at 660,738 tons - customs dept

August 09, 2023 — 04:01 am EDT

Written by Khanh Vu for Reuters ->

HANOI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Vietnam's rice exports in July rose 6.9% from June to 660,738 metric tons, government customs data released on Wednesday showed.

For the first seven months of this year, rice shipments from Vietnam rose 21% from a year earlier to 4.89 million tons, the Customs Department said in a report.

