Vietnam July rice exports up 6.9% m/m at 660,738 tons - customs dept

HANOI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Vietnam's rice exports in July rose 6.9% from June to 660,738 metric tons, government customs data released on Wednesday showed.

For the first seven months of this year, rice shipments from Vietnam rose 21% from a year earlier to 4.89 million tons, the Customs Department said in a report.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Martin Petty)

