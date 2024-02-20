Vietnam January trade surplus at $34.53 bln, says customs department

Corrects headline to show trade surplus at $3.53 bln, not $34.53 bln

HANOI, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Vietnam's exports in January rose 9.7% from the previous month to $34.53 billion, government customs data released on Wednesday showed.

Imports in the month were up 5.1% to around $31 billion, translating into a trade surplus of $3.53 billion, the Customs Department said in a report.

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

