Vietnam Jan-Sept rice exports up 23% y/y at 6.6 mln T- statistics office

Credit: REUTERS/Nguyen Huy Kham

September 28, 2023 — 10:14 pm EDT

Written by Phuong Nguyen for Reuters ->

HANOI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's rice exports in the January-September period are estimated to have risen about 23% from a year earlier to 6.6 million metric tons, government data showed on Friday.

Revenue from rice exports in the period is seen up 40% at $3.7 billion. September rice exports from Vietnam, one of the world's leading shippers of the grain, were estimated at 800,000 metric tons, worth $495 million.

