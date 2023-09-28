Vietnam Jan-Sept rice exports up 23% y/y at 6.6 mln T- statistics office

HANOI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's rice exports in the January-September period are estimated to have risen about 23% from a year earlier to 6.6 million metric tons, government data showed on Friday.

Revenue from rice exports in the period is seen up 40% at $3.7 billion. September rice exports from Vietnam, one of the world's leading shippers of the grain, were estimated at 800,000 metric tons, worth $495 million.

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)

