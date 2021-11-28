Commodities

Vietnam Jan-Nov coffee exports likely down 4.4% y/y, rice up 0.8%

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/YEN DUONG

HANOI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's coffee exports in the first 11 months of this year are expected to show a 4.4% drop from a year earlier to 1.36 million tonnes, while rice exports will likely post a 0.8% increase, government data released on Monday showed.

COFFEE

Coffee exports are estimated to have fallen 4.4% in the first 11 months of this year from a year earlier to 1.36 million tonnes, equal to 22.67 million 60-kg bags, the General Statistics Office said in a report on Monday.

Coffee export revenue for Vietnam, the world's biggest producer of the robusta bean, will likely show a 12.6% increase to $2.6 billion in the 11-month period, the report said.

The country's coffee shipments in November are estimated at 78,000 tonnes valued at $181 million, it said.

RICE

Rice exports in the first 11 months of this year from Vietnam were forecast to have risen 0.8% from a year earlier to 5.7 million tonnes.

Revenue from rice exports in the period was expected to rise 7.3% to $3.04 billion.

November rice exports from Vietnam, one of the world's largest shippers of the grain, totalled 563,000 tonnes, worth $297 million.

ENERGY

Vietnam's Jan-Nov crude oil exports were seen falling 31.4% from the same period last year to an estimated 3.01 million tonnes.

Crude oil export revenue in January to November is expected to rise 14.9% to $1.69 billion.

Oil product imports in the first 11 months of the year were estimated at around nine million tonnes, down 16.6% from the same period last year, and the value of product imports were expected to rise 31.2% to $4.6 billion.

(Editing by Ed Davies)

