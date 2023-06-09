Vietnam Jan-May exports down 12.3% as smartphone, garment shipments slump

By Khanh Vu

HANOI, June 9 (Reuters) - Vietnam's exports in the first five months of this year fell more sharply than forecast, dragged by a decline in shipments of key products smartphones, electronics and garments, as weaker external demand weighs on its manufacturing-led economy.

Exports in the January-May period fell 12.3% from a year earlier to $135.22 billion, customs data showed on Friday. The fall is deeper than a government forecast of a decline of 11.6% announced late last month.

Imports in the January-May period fell 18.4% to $125.57 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $9.65 billion, the Customs Department said in a report.

The large imports decline could indicate a further slowdown ahead in industrial production as businesses reduce purchases of raw materials and equipment.

Shipments of smartphones, its largest export earner, fell 19.9% in the period to $20.2 billion, the department said. Garment exports fell 15.6% to $12.6 billion.

Exports to the United States, Vietnam's largest export market, fell 21.3% from a year earlier to $36.32 billion in the five-month period, the department said.

Exports by companies with foreign investment accounted for 73% of Vietnam's overall exports in the period.

In May, Vietnam's exports rose just 0.6% from April to $28.04 billion, while imports were up 3.3% at $26.04 billion, the department said.

