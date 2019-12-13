Vietnam issuance stays on pause

By Jihye Hwang

HONG KONG, Dec 13 (IFR) - Hopes for a surge in offshore bond sales from Vietnam next year remain dim after the frontier market failed to live up to expectations in the second half of 2019.

Only two Vietnamese companies have sold international bonds so far this year, despite strong investor appetite for emerging markets and a queue of willing local issuers.

Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank (VPBank) managed to raise US$300m from three-year senior bonds on its offshore debut and the sponsors of the Mong Duong 2 power plant successfully refinanced project debt with a US$679m bond, both in July.

More recently, however, Tien Phong Commercial Joint Stock Bank (TPBank) and NutiFood Nutrition Food have postponed US dollar bond offerings after failing to find investors at their target price. Moody's dealt another blow in October when it put Vietnam's Ba3 sovereign rating on negative watch, citing "institutional weaknesses". Fitch, however, kept its positive outlook on its BB rating, and S&P, which raised Vietnam to BB in April, has a stable outlook.

Bankers are now hoping the Vietnamese government can help restore momentum.

“Investors want coordination – they want bigger, state-linked names to get benchmark transactions done and then see the smaller ones,” said a syndicate banker who has worked on deals from Vietnam.

The sovereign has around US$745m of bonds maturing on January 29 and has made some efforts to engage with investors, holding a non-deal roadshow in the US in October. Vietnam's substantial foreign exchange reserves, however, mean it is under no immediate pressure to sell more debt.

Part of the reason for the disconnect between issuers and investors is a lack of reference points. Other than VPBank, the last offshore issue from a Vietnamese bank – Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade (VietinBank) – was in 2012, and the bonds have since matured.

Some argue the gap between investor expectations and the price that issuers are willing to pay worsened after VPBank’s deal set an artificially low benchmark, thanks to a combination of good timing and a strong growth story. The 6.25% bonds priced to yield 6.5%, and were last quoted at around 5.8%, according to Tradeweb.

The Vietnamese government has not issued offshore since 2014, and those notes are also seen as expensive as a result of pent-up demand for the growing economy. Vietnam’s 2024s are trading only 25bp wider than similar bonds from Indonesia at 2.75%, even though the country is rated four notches lower on the Moody’s scale.

“More marginal names will have to pay a higher clearing price,” said the syndicate banker. “I was surprised to see how tight the pricing was for NutiFood.”

Before postponing its debut US dollar notes, Vietnamese dairy company NutiFood, rated B/B+ (S&P/Fitch), marketed three-year senior notes at initial price guidance of 9.25% area via HSBC.

Questions also linger on whether it is in borrowers’ best interests to look overseas, according to another banker involved with Vietnam’s non-deal roadshow.

“Onshore funding is cheaper for Vietnamese companies, so they don’t really even need to come to the offshore market,” the banker said.

The outstanding amount of local currency corporate bonds in Vietnam grew 4.2% in the 12 months to September 30, according to the Asian Development Bank, following a 67.2% increase in the previous 12-month period.

NEW CAPITAL RULES

Vietnamese banks, however, remain keen to explore offshore financings as a result of a change in bank capital requirements.

“There has been interest among banks due to Basel II regulations that will kick in from 1 January next year,” said Rebaca Tan, associate vice president and analyst at Moody’s. “The successful banks in adopting the rules will be granted higher credit growth limits.”

Saigon-Hanoi Commercial Joint Stock Bank, rated B2 by Moody’s, mandated Citigroup and HSBC for investor meetings in Hong Kong and Singapore last week after seeking shareholder approval for a proposed issuance of US$500m in offshore bonds. The planned offering comprises US$200m of 10-year non-call five Tier 2 bonds and US$300m of senior bonds with a tenor of three to five years.

Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank, rated B1 by Moody’s, met investors in Hong Kong, Singapore and London via JP Morgan in October for a proposed offering of US dollar Reg S senior unsecured notes, subject to market conditions.

Still, there are no punitive measures for local banks that fail to meet the new guidelines, leaving them under little pressure to push ahead with an offshore bond – unless the price is right.

(This article will appear in the Dec 14 issue of IFR Asia magazine. Reporting by Jihye Hwang; Editing by Steve Garton)

