US Markets
FB

Vietnam introduces nationwide code of conduct for social media

Contributors
Phuong Nguyen Reuters
James Pearson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Vietnam introduced national guidelines on social media behaviour on Friday which encourage people to post positive content about the Southeast Asian country and require state employees to report "conflicting information" to their superiors.

By Phuong Nguyen and James Pearson

HANOI, June 18 (Reuters) - Vietnam introduced national guidelines on social media behaviour on Friday which encourage people to post positive content about the Southeast Asian country and require state employees to report "conflicting information" to their superiors.

The code prohibits posts which violate the law and "affect the interests of the state" and applies to state organisations, social media companies, and all their users in Vietnam.

"Social media users are encouraged to promote the beauty of Vietnam's scenery, people and culture, and spread good stories about good people," reads the code, which was contained in a decision from the information ministry and dated June 17.

It was not clear to what extent the decision was legally binding, or how it would be enforced.

Vietnam's ruling Communist Party tolerates little criticism, retains tight control over media and has in recent years presided over an intensified crackdown on dissidents and activists, some of whom are serving lengthy jail terms for posts on Facebook FB.O and Google's GOOGL.O YouTube.

In November last year, Reuters exclusively reported that Vietnamese authorities had threatened to shut down Facebook if the social media giant did not bow to government pressure to censor more local political content on the platform.

Vietnam is a major market for Facebook, which serves about 60 million users in the country and generates revenue of nearly $1 billion, according to sources familiar with the numbers.

The new code requires social media providers in Vietnam to "deal with users in accordance with Vietnamese law" when requested by authorities to remove content from their platforms.

It encourages social media users to create accounts using their real identities, share information from official sources, and avoid posting content which violates the law, contains bad language, or advertises illegal services.

In January, Vietnamese social media users used fake weather reports and football scores as a creative means to discuss Communist Party leadership wrangling after an official ban on speculation ahead of a Party congress.

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen and James Pearson Editing by Ed Davies)

((james.pearson@reuters.com; +84-24-3825-9623;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FB GOOGL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular