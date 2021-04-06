Vietnam imposes temporary anti-dumping tariff on Malaysia H-shaped steel beams

HANOI, April 7 (Reuters) - Vietnam has imposed a temporary anti-dumping tariff of 10.2% on H-shaped steel beams from Malaysia following an investigation initiated last year, the Ministry of Industry and Trade said on Wednesday.

"Imports have surged, hurting domestic production of H-shaped steel beams," the ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Martin Petty)

((khanh.vu@thomsonreuters.com; +84 24 38259623;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.