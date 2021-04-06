Vietnam imposes temporary anti-dumping tariff on Malaysia H-shaped steel beams

HANOI, April 7 (Reuters) - Vietnam has imposed a temporary anti-dumping tariff of 10.2% on H-shaped steel beams from Malaysia following an investigation initiated last year, the Ministry of Industry and Trade said on Wednesday.
"Imports have surged, hurting domestic production of H-shaped steel beams," the ministry said in a statement.
(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Martin Petty)
