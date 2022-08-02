Vietnam imposes 47.64% anti-dumping tax on sugar imports originating from Thailand

HANOI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Vietnam on Tuesday imposed an anti-dumping levy of 47.64% on some sugar products imported from five Southeast Asian countries but originating from Thailand for a period of four years, the country's trade ministry said.

Last June, Vietnam imposed similar measures on sugar imports from Thailand, effective for five years. However, local firms said that to get round the measures some sugar products originating from Thailand were being imported via Laos, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia and Myanmar.

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen Editing by Ed Davies)

