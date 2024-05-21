News & Insights

Vietnam Holding Weathers April Market Volatility

May 21, 2024 — 04:47 am EDT

Vietnam Holding (GB:VNH) has released an update.

Vietnam Holding Limited reports a challenging April for Vietnam’s stock market, with a sharp correction influenced by local and global events. Despite this, the VN-Index managed to rebound partially, and Vietnam’s ‘made in Vietnam’ theme sustained its economic growth, achieving a record trade surplus and continued foreign direct investment inflows. The company highlighted the resilience of certain sectors and the potential for increased investor confidence with upcoming political appointments.

