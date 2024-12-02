News & Insights

VietNam Holding Updates Shareholders on Voting Rights

December 02, 2024 — 01:03 pm EST

Vietnam Holding (GB:VNH) has released an update.

VietNam Holding Limited has announced its total number of voting rights and issued share capital as of November 2024, confirming 23,691,639 ordinary shares, all with one vote each, are in circulation. This update comes after a previous misstatement regarding the number of shares issued. Shareholders can use this figure to assess their stake and obligations under financial regulations.

