Vietnam Holding Issues New Shares Amid Market Demand

Vietnam Holding Limited is set to issue 2,500 new ordinary shares at a price of 414.5p each to meet market demand, with trading expected to begin on December 12, 2024, on the London Stock Exchange. This move will increase the company’s total share capital to 23,697,889 shares, allowing shareholders to recalibrate their interests according to the FCA’s transparency rules.

