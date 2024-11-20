VietNam Holding Expands Share Capital with New Issuance

Vietnam Holding (GB:VNH) has released an update.
VietNam Holding Limited has announced the issuance of 10,000 new ordinary shares at a price of 393.5p each. These shares will be admitted to the London Stock Exchange and the International Stock Exchange, with trading expected to begin on November 26, 2024. Following this issuance, the company’s total share capital will comprise 23,686,639 ordinary shares with voting rights.
