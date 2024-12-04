Vietnam Holding Expands Equity to Meet Market Demand

Vietnam Holding (GB:VNH) has released an update.

Vietnam Holding Limited is set to issue 3,750 new ordinary shares at a price of 402.25p each to meet market demand. These shares are scheduled to commence trading on the London Stock Exchange and the International Stock Exchange from December 10, 2024. This move will bring the company’s total share capital with voting rights to 23,695,389 ordinary shares.

