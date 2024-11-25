News & Insights

Stocks

Vietnam Holding Boosts Equity with New Share Issue

November 25, 2024 — 02:17 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Vietnam Holding (GB:VNH) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Vietnam Holding Limited is set to expand its equity base by issuing 5,000 new ordinary shares at 402.5p each, responding to growing market demand. These shares will soon be available for trading on major exchanges, including the London Stock Exchange, enhancing the company’s liquidity and investor reach. This move marks a significant step in boosting shareholder engagement and interest in the company.

For further insights into GB:VNH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.