Vietnam Holding Boosts Equity with New Share Issue

Vietnam Holding Limited is set to expand its equity base by issuing 5,000 new ordinary shares at 402.5p each, responding to growing market demand. These shares will soon be available for trading on major exchanges, including the London Stock Exchange, enhancing the company’s liquidity and investor reach. This move marks a significant step in boosting shareholder engagement and interest in the company.
