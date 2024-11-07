News & Insights

Vietnam Holding AGM Sees Strong Shareholder Support

November 07, 2024 — 07:27 am EST

Vietnam Holding (GB:VNH) has released an update.

Vietnam Holding Limited has successfully passed all resolutions during its Annual General Meeting, including key decisions on director reelections and financial matters. The meeting demonstrated strong shareholder support, with most resolutions receiving near-unanimous approval. These outcomes solidify the company’s strategic direction and governance for the upcoming year.

